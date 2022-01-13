Overseas Pakistanis urged to lobby for Kashmir cause

Islamabad : Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday urged overseas Pakistanis to lobby for Kashmir cause in their host countries.

He expressed these views addressing participants of the first-ever overseas Pakistanis convention 2022. The event was held under the aegis of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir in collaboration with the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation (OPGF) and Graana.com.

"Future belongs to Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to revive the country’s economy but it would take some time to clear the 70 year’s mess," he said.

Afridi said, for the first time in history of Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis were hosted by the government and provided help to resolve their issues.

He said that all the stakeholders were united to support and facilitate the oversee Pakistanis irrespective of their political leaning.

He said that officials from all the government departments attended the Overseas Pakistanis Convention to help resolve their issues.

He said that the participation of federal ministers and government officials reflects the commitment of the government for overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing the audience, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled his pledge to facilitate overseas Pakistanis for obtaining succession certificates, getting their ID cards and passport and registering their votes.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a special vision to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the PTI government is committed to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis who are assets of the country.

Dr Abdullah Riar, General Secretary of the PTI Overseas Pakistanis chapter, sharing his views on PTI’s role in boosting and organising overseas Pakistanis said that price hike was a global phenomenon and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working days in and days out to help the country pull out of economic crunch situation.

He said the image of Pakistan has been transformed for better over the past three years.

Chairman Emarat group and Graana.com Shafique Akbar said that OPVS is the most advanced system to online verify land to help property business.

He said that $25 billion dollars has been invested in Pakistan.

He urged overseas Pakistanis to replicate good experiences they learned overseas.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Mohammad Safi said that genuine struggle for right of self-determination cannot be confused with terrorism.

He lauded Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi for raising awareness on Kashmir among overseas Pakistanis.