PHA to install rainwater harvesting system in parks

Rawalpindi : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Asif Mehmood on Wednesday said that the authority was going to install rainwater harvesting system in different city parks.

During his visit to the proposed sites of rainwater harvesting system he said that the project would help save clean water being used for irrigation proposes.

He informed that three underground water tanks with a storage capacity of 100,000 gallons would be constructed to conserve rainwater through this eco-friendly project.

PHA Rawalpindi would install rainwater harvesting system to reduce the use of clean water, he said adding, the project would enable the authority to collect rainwater in various parks of Rawalpindi city which would be used for irrigation in parks and other plantation sites of the city.

Water supply systems would also be installed in the parks besides constructing water filling stations to fill water tankers, he said.

After success of this pilot project, more rainwater harvesting systems would also be installed in other city parks in future, he added. PHA (Rawalpindi) Director General Zaheer Anwar Jappa was also present on the occasion.