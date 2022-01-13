Omani envoy, IIU president discuss cooperation

Islamabad: Sheikh Mohammed bin Omar bin Ahmed Al Marhoon, ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, president, International Islamic University (IIU) here on Wednesday.
In the meeting matters pertaining to educational cooperation and mutual interest were discussed.
During the meeting, the IIU president said the university is ready for educational cooperation and reiterated his resolve that IIU would keep disseminating messages of peace and promotion of knowledge.
He said the IIU is keen to expand its educational ties with all institutions of the World, especially with the varsities of Islamic World.
The IIU president told the ambassador regarding recent MoUs of IIU, while, he also briefed him about the faculties and departments of the University.
The ambassador appreciated role of IIUI in promotion of education and said that International Islamic University Islamabad is one of the prestigious institutions of Muslim World. On the occasion, both officials agreed to take further steps for expanding mutual cooperation.
