Rs100 coin marks UET’s centennial

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will issue a commemorative coin to mark the 100th anniversary of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, a statement said on Wednesday.

UET Lahore is one of the oldest institutions of the country, imparting education in the fields of engineering and technology. The varsity’s journey began in 1921 and it is located on Lahore’s oldest Grand Trunk (GT) road.

The commemorative coins will be issued through the exchange counters of all offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC), said a release from the center bank. The coin is in round shape milled with serration on the edge, diameter of 30 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has cupronickel metal contents (copper 75pc & nickel 25pc).