PSW unveils new feature

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) introduced a new feature in the system to enable the subscription of companies having only foreign nationals as directors.

The new functionality allows both local and foreign owned companies that do not have a Pakistani national as director or authorised representative registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) or the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to subscribe to the PSW system and conduct cross border trade transactions.

The new feature also allows the Pakistani nationals being principal officers of such companies to complete biometric verification for PSW subscription as long as they are registered in the FBR/SECP database. In case neither director nor authorised representative is a Pakistani national, the subscription would be completed on the basis of electronic verification of banking information.

The PSW subscription module was formally launched in November 2021 by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. The PSW subscription module has been fully integrated with government databases for performing electronic KYC protocols and offers a completely paperless solution for online subscription and registration of individuals, products and entities for compliance with customs and other regulatory requirements.

PSW is an initiative of Pakistan’s federal government with a focus of transforming the trade and industry ecosystem and is expected to be formally inaugurated in March 2022.