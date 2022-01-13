Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee ended stronger against the dollar on Wednesday, upped 40 paisas, helped by healthy supplies from exporters, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 176.23 per dollar, 0.23 percent higher than Tuesday’s close of 176.63 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Pakistani currency also managed to post some gains in the open market ending at 179 to the dollar, compared with 179.50 in the previous session.

Dealers said they expected the local unit to gain slightly in coming days.

“Inflows from exporters helped improve dollar liquidity in the market, supporting the domestic currency during the session,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“We expect the rupee to strengthen further in the sessions ahead on the back of dollar selling by exporters.”

The market players look to maintain caution until any positive news comes from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Pakistan's $6 billion; three-year loan programme.

The government has asked the IMF to delay the board meeting to consider Pakistan’s sixth review until the end of January. The meeting was scheduled for January 12.

The IMF board will review the recommendation to release $1 billion under the extended fund facility as soon as the two prior conditions; the Finance (Supplementary) Bill and the SBP Amendment Act are passed from the parliament.