Farewell carpets

LAHORE: The collapse of the exclusively export-based hand knotted carpet industry in Pakistan is astounding. Its exports have declined from the peak of $350 million in late 90s to mere $50 million now.

The government cannot be held responsible for this decline. Carpet exporters minted money for almost two decades. Many of them became billionaires in the process, but they did not nurture the local artisan families who laboured day and night to weave the carpets for them.

Instead, they invested in real estate and other business ventures. The intrusion of Russians in Afghanistan brought another exclusive opportunity for them as the Afghan refugees who came to Pakistan knew the art of weaving carpets from vegetable dyes and attractive Kazak designs not yet introduced in the developed world.

The weaving cost was much cheaper and use of environment friendly vegetable dyes on exotic designs got them huge orders at very high price.

At about the same time, the sanctions on Iranians were lowered and Iranian carpets that were already famous started reclaiming the Iranian designs markets, while Pakistani exporters were busy exporting carpets woven by Afghan refugees.

Many Afghan refugees along with carpet weaving artisans went back after Russians left Afghanistan. The carpet exports from Pakistan suffered a setback as some Afghan entrepreneurs started direct exports of Afghan-Kazak designs.

Pakistani exporters however re-established liaisons with the Afghan-based weavers and started procuring carpets from them for export purposes. Afghans brought those ordered carpets via informal trade routes. The process is still going on.

Out of the current $50 million annual carpet exports, the bulk is made by Afghan weavers. Hardly $10-15 million worth Persian designs are weaved by Pakistani artisans. Duties and sales tax on carpets procured informally from Afghanistan is further impacting the Pakistani carpet exports.

Pakistani artisans mastered Iranian carpet designs, but as Pakistani exporters made more efforts for Afghan-Kazak designs, domestic weavers were forced to seek employment in other sectors of the economy.

Most of these artisan families from Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujrat are now attached with different industries established in these cities.

Mian Atiqur Rehman, one of the few surviving carpet exporters, conceded that the times have changed.

The current global trend is changing, as the machine-made carpets with high-tech machine weaves as good a carpet as made by an artisan. Turkey, he added, has taken a lead in this regard by facilitating their carpet exporters.

He said the government of Pakistan should facilitate carpet exporters in changing over from hand-knotted to machine-made carpets. He said it should establish a carpet city where land is provided to the exporters on instalment.

Rehman said banks should be asked to finance the import of machinery and raw materials. “The central bank’s instructions to bring export proceeds in 120 days will create problems for carpet exporters as the carpets are exported on consignment bases and the export proceeds are made even beyond 180 days,” he added.

Carpets are classified under textiles and its exporters are entitled to all the facilities available to other textile exporters. They are entitled to subsidised gas and power (the carpets do not consume much power or gas).

They also get subsidised export finance that they avail. It is perhaps the only textile subsector that has performed the worst.

In late 1990s, share of carpets in Pakistan’s total exports of $9 billion was $350 million or over 3.5 percent. The share of carpet exports has now declined to a fraction of one percent.

If we compare our carpet exports performance with that of India, the story is worth studying. In the late 90s, carpet exports from India were only $100 million, almost three times less than Pakistan.

Currently, India’s carpet exports have touched $1 billion, which is 20 times higher than our carpet exports. The Indian government facilitated their carpet exports with rebates and participation in exhibitions as well as in arranging carpet exhibitions in India.

The Pakistani government has since long been facilitating carpet exporters to participate in exhibitions. The facilitation is in the shape of sharing the exhibition expenses. Government share is more for the new exhibitors, while it gradually is normal after three exhibitions.

The government has a point in that an exhibitor should find stable buyers after three exhibitions and for further expansion use its own resources. We should say farewell to carpet exports as things stand today. The carpet exporters must invest from the resources they generated in the past to move ahead.