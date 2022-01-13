Govt plans additional urea supplies for Sindh, southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday agreed to increase the quantity of fertilizer supplied in Sindh and southern Punjab regions and also beef up stocks of urea substitute up to 2,600 tons during the current Rabi season.

“After extensive deliberations, it was decided to increase urea supplies to South Punjab and Sindh to meet the daily requirements according to agronomic practices,” a statement, issued after fertilizer review committee meeting, said.

“In addition to urea, the supply of Kane (substitute of urea) would also be increased by 2500-2600 tonnes on daily basis.”

The meeting apprised of urea availability, daily supplies status and local production of urea in the country.

It was noted that volume of urea supplies had been increased to 440,000 000 urea bags from 342,000 thousand bags on daily basis during the last week in keeping the demand of urea in view, a statement said.

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam chaired the fertilizer review committee meeting.

Provincial agriculture ministers, chief secretaries, fertiliser manufacturers and farmer body attended the meeting.

“Timely actions by the government have made a significant reduction in urea prices in recent week which has been declined to Rs1,850 close to the prescribed level of Rs1,768/ bag as reported by PBS data,” the statement said.

“Considering that Barani area demands more urea but in small quantity after raining spell, as well as, 100 percent cultivated area has been irrigated, it was instructed to agriculture departments to coordinate with companies to ensure that all dealers located in Barani area receive urea supplies as per their requirement.”

Likewise, provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa have issued SOPs for DCOs for supply of urea from over-supplied area to deficient areas removing the inter-district anomalies.

“In order to curb hoarding and profiteering, Punjab government has identified some dealers/sub dealers engaged in malpractices and forwarded the cases to FMPAC for further punitive actions to check such events in future.”

Similarly, through anti-smuggling campaigns enforcement agencies seized 65,229 bags of urea from across border trafficking.

Minister Bakhtyar concluded the meeting with remarks that federal and provincial governments and fertilizer industry is maintaining constant vigilance over the situation and in touch with the team on the ground and taking decisions accordingly.

He urged farmer body to educate the farmers about actual facts on urea availability so that farmers not indulge in panic buying of urea.