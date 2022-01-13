Punjab starts rationing of urea distribution

LAHORE: To make matter worse for farmers, Punjab government has started rationing of fertilizer during peak Rabi season.

Farmers said fertiliser rationing by district administration in the province may lead to further shortage of crop nutrient and may adversely affect availability of vital fertiliser at farm-gate during Rabi season when wheat crop is cultivated.

Muhammad Ramzan, spokesman of Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) said pick and choose by the administration in selling of urea created unnecessary hardship for genuine growers. “If a farmer needs urea as per requirements of a standing crop, he is being forced to buy one or two bags only,” Ramzan said.

He alleged that complaints of selling urea bags to influential people have been rampant. “Reports emanating from various districts confirmed allegations that district administration had been indulged in allowing sale of up to 100 urea bags to blue eyed persons.” Ramzan said the real challenge is to discourage buying of urea by non-farmers, which is not being addressed. “The whole crisis of urea shortage copped up due to unrestricted purchase of fertiliser by non-farmers.”

It is incomprehensible that why the provincial government is not linking PITB portal set up for monitoring supply with Kisan Card or Food Department database to ascertain authenticity of farmer's credentials, he posed.

It is pertinent to mention here that district administration itself acknowledging the fact that one or maximum two bags per person is being sold. As per official announcement in DG Khan district, as many as 400 bags of urea have been sold under direct supervision. Each farmer gets 1-2 bags against their CNIC. “In Gujarat, district administration could manage supervised sale of confiscated 200 bags of urea only amongst the farmers on notified rates,” Ramzan said.

“Such a low quantity would not help meet requirement of the crop.” He lamented that urea fertiliser has largely been sold at exorbitant rates. “Against the industry’s price of Rs1,768 per bag, it is being sold in the black market at Rs2,000 to Rs2,700 per bag.”

When contacted, a senior official admitted that there were complaints of urea overpricing, and rationing. However, he hastened to add that urea bag as per requirement had been given to growers after verification of individual’s credentials.

Meanwhile, crackdown against hoarding is also being intensified. According to district administration Gujarat, a raid has been conducted at a shop at Dinga tehsil Kharian and imposed a fine of Rs15,000 on overcharging/hoarding of urea fertilizer. The government earlier this week announced that the country is currently producing a record 3.5 million sacks of urea per day, which is being increased to 440,000 sacks from January 10. In addition, two million sacks of urea from China have reached the port while an additional 8.2 million sacks have been delivered by March.