Stocks end flat on profit-taking, oil explorers rise

Stocks closed little changed on Wednesday as a decline in broader market was countered by gains in oil stocks, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed 35.12 points or 0.08 percent up at 45,916.25 points.

The highest index of the day remained at 46,219.77 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,877.45 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks inched up amid selected buying across the board on robust auto sales data for December, bullish global equities and surge in global crude oil prices.

“Rupee recovery and an IMF approval for deferment of EFF review played a catalytic role in bullish close,” he said.

KSE-30 index also closed flat with an increase by 13.87 points or 0.08 percent to 18,070.40 points.

Traded shares increased by 175 million shares to 514.38 million shares from 339.10 million shares.

The trading value rose to Rs10.60 billion from R9.74 billion. Market capital slightly expanded to Rs7.862 trillion from Rs7.850 trillion.

Out of 377 companies active in the session, 176 posted gains, 169 losses while 32 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed on an almost flat level where benchmark index settled 0.08 percent up.

The market opened on a positive note making an intraday high of 339 points where major interest was witnessed in the E&Ps sector on account of higher international oil prices.

“However, this positivity didn’t sustain at the bourse as the market witnessed profit-taking in the last hours,” Arbash said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs649 to Rs20,149/share, followed by Sapphire Fiber that increased by Rs52.27 to Rs903.27/share.

A major decline was noted in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which fell by Rs179.94 to Rs5,510.06/share, followed by Rafhan Maize that decreased by R50 to Rs9,850/share.

Analyst Neelam Naz at JS Research said the market saw another volatile session and closed at 45,916, gaining 35 points a day on day.

Major laggards were TRG, MCB, NESTLE, SYS, and LUCK while major volume leaders for the day were WTL (+4.1 percent), UNITYR3 (+5.6 percent), HASCOL (+2.7 percent), CNERGY (+2.1 percent), and TELE (+0.7 percent).

“We believe Index can take a short-term correction from current levels and recommend a buy on dips strategy in the technology, fertilizer, banking, and cyclical sector stocks,” Naz said.

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 47.42 million shares with an increase of 58 paisas to Rs6.89/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 14.75 million shares that closed higher by 2 paisas to Rs2.05/share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico PK, Telecard Limited, Ist. Dawood Bank, Fauji Foods Ltd, Invest Bank, TRG Pak Ltd, and Ghani Glo Hol.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 96.68 million shares from 73.44 million shares.