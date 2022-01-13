 
Digital system introduced to streamline technical education: Punjab Minister

January 13, 2022

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said digital system was introduced to streamline technical education. Under this modern system, online registration of private and government technical education institutes is going in Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA). He expressed these view during his visit to the Punjab Skills Development Authority office.

