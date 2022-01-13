GDA holds protests against LB act

SUKKUR: Grand democratic Alliance on Wednesday took out protest rallies against Local Bodies Act passed by PPP in Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar and other cities. All the major constituent parties of the opposition alliance including the PTI, PML-F, MQM-P, JUI-F participated in the protest.

Coming down strongly against the local government bill, the protesters including PML-F provincial leader Pyaro Khan Phulpoto Syed Sallih Mohammed Shah and others said the newly passed act has been rejected by the people of the Sindh as it only aims to benefit the PPP. Demanding to abolish the bill, they termed the newly-passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill-2021 as a black law and said the Sindh Local Government Act 2013, and the current amendments made to it, are in direct conflict with the Constitution of Pakistan and in flagrant violation of Article 140-A of the Constitution.