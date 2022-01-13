Missing brother of JSQM leader found dead

SUKKUR: The body of Kamlesh Kumar, brother of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz leader Kamrid Jagdesh Kumar, was recovered from a manhole in Nausharoferz district. Kamrid Jagdesh Kumar, leader of JSQM Bashir Khan Qureshi group, said that his brother Kamlesh was missing for the last three days from Moro.
Meanwhile, a bullet-riddled body of the brother of a former attorney general was recovered from an Autaq in the remits of Airport Police Station, Jacobabad. The deceased was identified as Saifullah Khoso, a brother of Sanaullah Khoso, a former attorney general. Police shifted the body to JIMS hospital for autopsy.
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said digital system was...
SUKKUR: The prisoners protested in Central Jail Larkana over shifting of a prisoner to Central Jail in Karachi. The...
SUKKUR: Grand democratic Alliance on Wednesday took out protest rallies against Local Bodies Act passed by PPP in...
SUKKUR: Two people were gunned down and three injured in vendetta killing in Larkana on Tuesday. The deceased were...
SUKKUR: As many as 14 people died after consuming substandard liquor in Tando Jam since Tuesday. They included Aamir...
KARACHI: The number one choice of the Pakistani viewers in the entertainment industry, “Geo TV” again lived up to...
Comments