14 die after consuming substandard liquor in Tando Jam

SUKKUR: As many as 14 people died after consuming substandard liquor in Tando Jam since Tuesday. They included Aamir Rajpout, Hamid Qaimkhani, Arif Rajpout, Irfan, Keewal, Moolchand and Juman Solangi, Mavoo Kolhi, Diyalo Kolhi, Shah Nawaz, Mushtaq, Taj Muhammad, Jamaloo and Jumoo Kolhi, who died after consuming substandard liquor at Rasheed and CVDL colonies of Tando Jam.

Meanwhile, DIGP Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah ordered the SSP Hyderabad to investigate the matter and launch operation against those making substandard liqour.SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai said according to investigations Irfan and Aamir died of fever, while Hamid died due chest congestion. DSP Khoso, along with his team said the parents of four deceased confirmed that their sons died after taking substandard liquor and added further investigation is underway.