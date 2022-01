Fog disrupts rail traffic

LAHORE: Foggy weather continued disrupting Pakistan Railways trains' schedule on Wednesday. As per details, the 43-up Shah Hussain Express was delayed by 4 hours and 20 minutes. The 15-up Karachi Express was delayed by 4 hours. The 45-up Pakistan Express between Karachi via Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by 3 hours and 40 minutes. The 41-up Karakoram Express via Karachi to Faisalabad was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes. The 39-up Jaffar Express between Quetta and Peshawar was delayed by 3 hours and 20 minutes. The 33-up Pak Business Express running between Karachi and Lahore was delayed by 2 hours and 40 minutes. The 37-up Shah Farid Express was delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes. The 35-up Sir Syed Express between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes. The 5-up Green Line Express between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed by 2 hours. Karachi-Peshawar 13-up Awam Express delayed by 2 hours.