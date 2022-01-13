Stage actress among three held for abducting minor

MULTAN: Police have rounded up three accused, including a stage actress, on charges of kidnapping a two-and-a-half-year-old child and recovered the abductee on Wednesday.

According to a police official, the kidnapped child was recovered accidentally during a search operation.

Naqeeb Khan was kidnapped two days ago from the locality of Kiri Jamandan and police team searched the house of stage actress Aima Khan and accidentally found the child and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, south Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Zafar Iqbal Awan said the police had recovered the child and arrested the kidnappers in 30 hours with the assistance of surveillance gadgets. He said Aima Khan, her husband Mudasar and brother-in-law Muzafar were were involved in the abduction of the baby. He announced certificates for the police team.