Buzdar, Sarwar say elections to be held on time

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have decided to accelerate the pace of public development projects in the province.

In a meeting held at Governor House on Wednesday, the governor and the chief minister also made it clear to the opposition that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government were not going anywhere. Elections will be held on time in the country.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House here. During the meeting, provision of Insaf Health Card in Punjab, ongoing development projects in various sectors and relief mechanism for people and other issues were discussed. The governor appreciated the efforts of the chief minister for the provision of Insaf Health Cards for every family in Punjab. The chief minister briefed the governor about the steps taken after the Murree tragedy.

Sarwar said the PTI government had proved by taking exemplary steps in health, education and other sectors that the government’s mission was only to make the people strong and prosperous . Pakistan faced economic and other problems due to poor policies of previous governments, but today same political opponents are trying to fool the nation by spreading negative propaganda against the government, but nation has rejected them.