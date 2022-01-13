Pakistan, Turkey plan joint action against illegal immigration, human smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Ahmed Rasheed held a video call with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to discuss various issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Turkey, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The ministers discussed several issues, including regional peace, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and various mutual interests, per sources.

During the call, the interior ministers expressed Pakistan's desire to expand relations with Turkey. According to sources, the two ministers agreed to take joint action against illegal immigration and human smuggling as it is considered a “common goal” for both countries.

Talking about the humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Rasheed said that Pakistan has urged the entire world to assist Afghanistan. “The Extraordinary session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), that was held to provide assistance to Afghanistan, is a diplomatic success for Pakistan,” he said.

He appreciated the assistance provided by Turkey to help Afghanistan to prevent the humanitarian crises there and said: The minister said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is considered "a valued Muslim leader in Pakistan."

Rasheed assured his Turkish counterpart that action would be taken against human smuggling and illegal immigration, adding that: “Pakistan has zero-tolerance policy against people who are involved in these acts.”

“The Ministry of Interior and FIA will take strict actions to stop illegal immigration from Pakistan to Turkey,” he added. The minister said that fencing on the borders of Afghanistan and Iran will prevent human and drug smuggling which will be started this year. The Pakistan-Iran border has 700-kilometre long fencing. The Turkish minister said: "Better relations between countries can help fight issues," adding that illegal immigration and human trafficking create social and political issues.