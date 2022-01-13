PPP seeks compensation for Bajaur traders

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member provincial assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi has expressed concern over the setting ablaze of 120 different stalls owned by labourers of Bajaur district in the Faizabad area of Rawalpindi.
Talking to The News here on Wednesday, the PPP leader termed it a deplorable act and said it was not the first time that the stalls of some underprivileged people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been destroyed in various parts of Punjab including Gujrat and Rawalpindi.
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said digital system was...
SUKKUR: The prisoners protested in Central Jail Larkana over shifting of a prisoner to Central Jail in Karachi. The...
SUKKUR: Grand democratic Alliance on Wednesday took out protest rallies against Local Bodies Act passed by PPP in...
SUKKUR: The body of Kamlesh Kumar, brother of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz leader Kamrid Jagdesh Kumar, was recovered from a...
SUKKUR: Two people were gunned down and three injured in vendetta killing in Larkana on Tuesday. The deceased were...
SUKKUR: As many as 14 people died after consuming substandard liquor in Tando Jam since Tuesday. They included Aamir...
Comments