Country facing bankruptcy due to flawed policies of govt: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that Pakistan is facing bankruptcy due to the flawed policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
Talking to the media, the PMLN leader said that Imran Khan has no plans except tall claims and speeches,adding that the concerned authorities did not show up at the time of blizzard in Murree.
He further said that Imran Khan is making us slave of International Monetary Fund (IMF) by accepting its conditions. Earlier, the PMLN leader said that the scrutiny committee’s report in the illegal funding case had exposed true face of (PM) Imran Khan.
He said that the PTI government has devastated the economy and now the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is being given under the control of IMF. He further said that this is the time, the masses needed to hold the government accountable for its false claims and dismal performance.
