 
close
Thursday January 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Air chief calls on PM Imran

By APP
January 13, 2022
Air chief calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, professional matters pertaining to air defence of the country were discussed, the PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Comments