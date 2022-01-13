Three more children die of malnutrition in Thar

SUKKUR: Three more children died in the Taluka Hospital Chachro in Mithi on Wednesday due to malnutrition, raising the death toll to 20 in 10 days.

About 80 malnourished children have been treated at the Mithi Hospital of Tharparkar. The malnutrition of pregnant women is a common problem of the region because of poverty and drought in Thar. The Sindh government has not yet taken any action to curb the deaths of children.