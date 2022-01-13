Three more children die of malnutrition in Thar

SUKKUR: Three more children died in the Taluka Hospital Chachro in Mithi on Wednesday due to malnutrition, raising the death toll to 20 in 10 days.
About 80 malnourished children have been treated at the Mithi Hospital of Tharparkar. The malnutrition of pregnant women is a common problem of the region because of poverty and drought in Thar. The Sindh government has not yet taken any action to curb the deaths of children.
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said digital system was...
SUKKUR: The prisoners protested in Central Jail Larkana over shifting of a prisoner to Central Jail in Karachi. The...
SUKKUR: Grand democratic Alliance on Wednesday took out protest rallies against Local Bodies Act passed by PPP in...
SUKKUR: The body of Kamlesh Kumar, brother of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz leader Kamrid Jagdesh Kumar, was recovered from a...
SUKKUR: Two people were gunned down and three injured in vendetta killing in Larkana on Tuesday. The deceased were...
SUKKUR: As many as 14 people died after consuming substandard liquor in Tando Jam since Tuesday. They included Aamir...
Comments