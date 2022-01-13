KP govt to introduce reforms in jails

LAKKI MARWAT: Inspector General of Prisons Khalid Abbas Khan has said that the government is trying to introduce reforms in jails so as to ensure the provision of better facilities to the inmates as per jail manual.

During a visit to Lakki Marwat district jail here, he inspected different barracks and sections of the prison to get himself acquainted with the facilities available there. He met the prisoners and heard their problems. He issued orders to the authorities concerned to solve problems faced by inmates. Khalid Abbas also went to the juvenile section in the jail where he checked facilities for underage prisoners.

He checked the availability of medicines and healthcare facilities at the dispensary and the quality of food being provided to the prisoners. The official said that the provision of all basic rights and necessities of life to the inmates of jails would be ensured. He said that the government would soon provide additional funds for the repair and renovation work in the district jail.