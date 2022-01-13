PM seeks time to respond in Khawaja Asif’s plea

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sought time to submit his response in a plea filed by PMLN leader Khawaja Asif in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Last week IHC had issued notice to the premier on a petition by PMLN leader Khawaja Asif, questioning the legality of the former's statement in a defamation case.

A single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition. The counsel of Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared before the court in Wednesday's hearing and sought time to submit a response in the case.

My client has not received the notice of the IHC yet, he added. The bench after accepting the plea of the PM's counsel adjourned the hearing of the case until Thursday (today). On Dec 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan recorded his statement before Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mohammad Adnan through a video link in the defamation suit he had filed against Khawaja Asif in 2012 for leveling allegations about irregularities and money laundering through the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) funds.

In his petition, the PML N leader said the Additional District and Sessions Judge deprived him of his right to cross examine Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said he filed multiple applications for increasing the number of defence witnesses but the judge didn't decide these applications and instead unilaterally proceeded with the matter. Kh Asif said the Additional District and Sessions Judge recorded the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the absence of his counsel.