Abid back in practice

LAHORE: Test cricketer Abid Ali has taken the first step towards his return to cricket while urging his fans to get regular check ups to stay healthy.

“Health is wealth. My request to all the fans is to get themselves screened regularly. This incident has helped me to realise its importance,” said the Test opener in a video message released by the PCB.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, however, stated that it’s a clear indication to everyone that they feel fit but still they need to have proper check up.

Abid this week began his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical team. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome after he complained of chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The team doctor had rushed him to a local hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

“As cricket has a second innings, the Almighty has given me a second life,” Abid told PCB Digital as he commenced his rehabilitation at the NHPC. “I cannot thank the Almighty enough that I am sitting here today.”

Recalling the incident, Abid, who holds a distinguishing record of being the only cricketer to score century on his ODI and Test debuts, said: “I started to feel uneasiness and pain while batting. It worried me. When the pain intensified, I did some running and also consulted my batting partner Azhar Ali. I had to leave the field. But as I reached the rope, I started to vomit and got dizzy. The team physio and doctor Asad [Central Punjab’s team doctor] ran towards me, took off my pads and rushed me to a hospital.”