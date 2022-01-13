 
close
Thursday January 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Sultans hire Gibson as fast bowling coach

January 13, 2022

KARACHI: Multan Sultans on Wednesday announced they had hired World T20 winning coach Ottis Gibson as assistant and fast bowling coach.

Gibson has not only coached the West Indies but also South Africa and has had successful stints as fast bowling coach with England and Bangladesh.

Comments