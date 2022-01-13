Muguruza ‘manages anxiety’ to make winning start to season

SYDNEY: Australian Open third seed Garbine Muguruza made a confident start to her season with a straight-sets win over battling Ekaterina Alexandrova on Wednesday at the Sydney Classic.

The Spanish world number three, who had a first-round bye in Sydney, withstood a fightback from the 40th-ranked Russian in the second set to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4).

Muguruza will now play another Russian, Daria Kasatkina, in the quarter-finals after she upset Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4.

Muguruza, a former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion, will be one of the main contenders for next week’s Australian Open.