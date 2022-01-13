Azeem Rafiq calls for lifting of ban on England games at Yorkshire

LONDON: Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has called for the lifting of the cricket club’s suspension from hosting England matches after they took steps to tackle a racism scandal.

England chiefs in November stripped Yorkshire of the right to stage international games at their Headingley ground in Leeds in response to the county’s handling of the Rafiq case.

The Pakistan-born former spinner accused the club of failing to deal adequately with racist abuse he suffered while playing for them and told a parliamentary inquiry that it had ended his career.

There has since been a mass clearout at the club, with wholesale departures from the boardroom and coaching staff while a new chairman, Kamlesh Patel, has become the face of a new regime.