Aisam, Nedovyesov in Sydney International quarters

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov checked into the quarter-finals of the Sydney International with a straight set win over 7th seeded pair Rojer Jean Julien (Holland) and Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador).

In an exciting and closely contested pre-quarters, Aisam and partner defeated opponents 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Aisam and Nedovyesov will take on the third seeded pair of Fillip Potase & John Peers in the quarter-finals on Thursday.