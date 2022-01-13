The increasing number of street crimes and dacoities in major cities of Sindh like Hyderabad and Karachi are mostly the result of escalating inflation, unemployment and anarchy. Due to the ever-increasing inflation, those from poor and lower-middle class families prefer stealing to death. The crime rate in these cities increased drastically during and after lockdowns as people lost their jobs. Also, unemployment has risen drastically over the years. Where jobs are available, they are underpaying. Many people then find crime to be a more profitable option.

However, committing crimes would have never been this easy if lawlessness had not been prevanlent in the country. In recent years, law-enforcement agencies have failed to catch most culprits – let alone recover stolen valuables. This has emboldened criminals. The only way to address this grave problem is that law-enforcement agencies perform their duties with utmost responsibility and that the government do its duty of providing for people. Otherwise, the law-and-order situation in Pakistan will only worsen.

Sadia Jamali

Hyderabad