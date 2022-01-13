The increasing number of street crimes and dacoities in major cities of Sindh like Hyderabad and Karachi are mostly the result of escalating inflation, unemployment and anarchy. Due to the ever-increasing inflation, those from poor and lower-middle class families prefer stealing to death. The crime rate in these cities increased drastically during and after lockdowns as people lost their jobs. Also, unemployment has risen drastically over the years. Where jobs are available, they are underpaying. Many people then find crime to be a more profitable option.
However, committing crimes would have never been this easy if lawlessness had not been prevanlent in the country. In recent years, law-enforcement agencies have failed to catch most culprits – let alone recover stolen valuables. This has emboldened criminals. The only way to address this grave problem is that law-enforcement agencies perform their duties with utmost responsibility and that the government do its duty of providing for people. Otherwise, the law-and-order situation in Pakistan will only worsen.
Sadia Jamali
Hyderabad
Those in Pakistan who are capable of thinking – rare as that may be – want to know the effectiveness and...
Murree witnessed a disaster that culminated in the needless deaths of at least 23 people. It is high time that the...
Pakistan has everything an agricultural economy may need: four seasons, wide plains and well-planned water ways....
This refers to the news report ‘Fighting tax evasion’ by Mansoor Ahmad . The writer has suggested using NADRA data...
I live on a street that is quite close to a bus stand. The street is mostly crowded during the day. But at night my...
The road from the Ghazi Interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway to Ghazi has been under ‘repairs’ for several...
Comments