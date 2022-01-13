Gothamesque

I live on a street that is quite close to a bus stand. The street is mostly crowded during the day. But at night my street and others in the locality become dangerous for people. Just a week ago, two motorcyclists robbed a woman at night. Three days before that, a rickshaw driver was also robbed here. Moreover, a number of times a ruckus is created by people who break into violent fights over minor problems.

Although there is a policeman on duty at the bus stand, he is sometimes absent. There should be at least two policemen on duty in the street. This is imperative to ensure the safety of residents.

Ehtisham Nawaz Kiani

Rawalpindi