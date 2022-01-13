Vaccination camp set up in

LAHORE: On the instructions of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, a special 15-day vaccination camp was set up at a private university under RED Vaccination Campaign Phase-2. Safe educational campuses are gateway to secure educational system to make sure that our campuses are safe and corona-free, PSHD establishes the vaccination camp to vaccinate more than 5,000 students of University of Central Punjab, the secretary said.