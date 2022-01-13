Dr Abdul Khaliq laid to rest

Dr Abdul Khaliq, formerly Chairman of the Department of Philosophy, Punjab University, Lahore, who died Tuesday, was laid to rest in the Baghbanpura graveyard. Relatives, students, teachers and many people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers. He served as the Chairman of the Department of Philosophy for two decades. He authored many books and papers in the area of Muslim Philosophy and supervised many MPhil and PhD theses.
