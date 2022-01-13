Five PU scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to its scholars. Muhammad Akhlaq, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, was given degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Food Science & Technology) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Food Safety and Technological Quality Evaluation of Wheat Grains During Storage in a Conventional Warehouse’, Zarnab Ahmad, daughter of Aftab Ahmad, in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Exploration of Genes Orchestrating Drought Stress Response in Arabidopsis Thaliana Roots’, Kalsoom, daughter of Abdul Haq, in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Novel Molecular Basis of Hereditary Deafness in Pakistani Population’, Shoukat Ali, son of Muhammad Ali, in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in Sociology) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Decentralization and Social Development: A Comparative Study of Pakistan and Bangladesh’ and Hafiz Abdul Khaliq, son of Muhammad Hayat, in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Islamic Movements of Subcontinent And The Concept of Establishing The Deen (An Analytical Study)’.