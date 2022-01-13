‘Punjab’s total budget increased from Rs560b to Rs646b’

LAHORE:Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal gave a press briefing about budget utilisation after completing six success months of the current financial year.

He apprised the media of the ongoing development projects with the use of funds. He also said that the total budget of Punjab has been increased from 560 billion to 646 billion which is historically the biggest development budget of Punjab. 170 billion has been spent on various development projects. P&D has targeted all departments on the use of funds and will ensure the use of funds up to Rs200 billion in the current month, he added.

While briefing to the media, Chairman P&D Board said that Rs104 billion has been released and Rs49 billion has been spent on new schemes. There are currently 4433 new schemes and more than 3000 existing schemes in the province. The P&D health sector has so far released Rs60 billion. He also said that departments that are slow to use the funds are directed to utilise on fast track.

He, while discussing the progress of the Planning & Development Board said that out of 238 schemes, 170 schemes have been approved at the Provincial Development Forum. The govt is keen to work on Punjab Public Private Partnership and a budget of Rs25 billion has been set aside for public-private partnership this year.