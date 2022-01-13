IG orders tight security for business expos

LAHORE: The Punjab IG has directed the police to maintain close coordination with the officers of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and ensure security arrangements under a comprehensive strategy for peaceful conduct of two world business expos to be held next month.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a three-member delegation of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan at Central Police Office here on Wednesday. The three-member delegation included Director Khalil Rasool, Director Allah Dad Tarar and Deputy Director Rafia Syed.

During the meeting, security of two international exhibitions were discussed which will be held in Lahore next month. The IG said fool proof security would be provided to local and foreign investors coming to participate in the 10th WaxNet Exhibition and Pakistan Engineering and Healthcare Show. He said best measures would be taken as per SOPs for the protection of all foreign investors. The Trade Development Authority delegation thanked the IG.

Children traced: Investigation police Lahore traced three children from different parts of city and handed over to their respective parents. Shahdara investigation police traced Merab, 5, Sabzazar investigation police traced Awais, 11 and South Cantt police traced M Usman, 13. The three children had left the house due to domestic issue or reprimand.

Arrested: Special Muhafiz Squad arrested five cattle rustlers for stealing a citizen's buffaloes in Manawan area. The accused were identified as Nazir alias Jira, Shahid, Ulfat, Khizer Hayat and Shabbir. Rang Mahal police arrested a bootlegger and recovered 40 bottles of liquor from his possession. The accused was identified as Hassan Ali.