‘Road to be constructed with plastic waste’

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha on Wednesday said that as a pilot project, one-kilometer long road would be constructed with plastic waste in the provincial capital.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding construction of roads with plastic waste here at the DC Office. An expert from Islamabad Dr Waqas Cheema briefed him about use of plastic waste in construction of roads and said that eight type of plastic could be used for construction of roads. He said that five tonnes plastic could be utilised for construction of a one kilometer long road, whereas Lahore Waste Management Company collected more than 20 tonnes on daily basis in the provincial metropolis. On the occasion, the DC directed the officials to conduct visit at plastic waste collection points in the City and said that such projects could help in protecting the environment.
