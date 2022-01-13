PFA introduces star rating system for hotels

LAHORE: To improve food quality and hygiene, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has introduced a star rating system for hotels and restaurants in the province.

Officials said the star rating system for hotels and restaurants was introduced under the PM’s vision to implement international standards in food industry. They said under this system, PFA would determine the standards of hotels and restaurants across the province. The pilot project includes 250 restaurants in five major cities, they added.

PFA DG said that in the first phase, well-known restaurants of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala would be checked. The food business will be rated after rigorous scrutiny of food quality, taste and hygiene.

Before implementing star rating system, Authority officers will be trained. PFA also introduced a mobile application to bring full transparency in scrutiny and ratings, said DG. MoU signed: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Tuesday between the Women Development Centre of Government College University Lahore (GCU) and White Ribbon Pakistan to eliminate domestic violence particularly violence against women and patriarchal mindset prevailing in society.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and White Ribbon Pakistan's Chief Executive Officer Omar Aftab signed the accord at a ceremony at the University’s Women Development Centre. Ms Sumera Khalil, the Focal Person of the Women Development Center, was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-chancellor Prof Zaidi laid great stress on raising awareness about empowering women and engaging young boys and girls in understanding the importance of gender equality. He said recently established Women Development Centre at GCU is playing very active role in raising awareness about women empowerment through research, training, interactive sessions and seminars.

White Ribbon Pakistan's CEO Aftab talked about challenging the patriarchal beliefs, practices, institutions and structures that generate inequality between men and women. He said White Ribbon Pakistan will also conduct an internship programme for the students of GCU. Later, GCU and Pink Ribbon Pakistan also signed an accord to raise awareness about breast cancer and eliminate social stigmas attached to breast cancer.