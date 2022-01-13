Digital system to streamline tech education: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that digital system was introduced to streamline technical education. Under this modern system, online registration of private and government technical education institutes is going in Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA).

He expressed these view during his visit to the Punjab Skills Development Authority office where PSDA Director General Moazzam Iqbal Sipra gave a briefing on online registration of technical and vocational institutions.

Aslam Iqbal said that so far 1,288 institutions had submitted online applications for registration out of which 1,007 applications had been scrutinised and registration certificates issued to 30 institutions.

The minister said that technical education institutes were being brought under the umbrella of Punjab Skill Development Authority. Problems of poverty and unemployment will be overcome by promoting quality technical education, he added. He instructed the department concerned that special care be taken for transparency and quality in the process of registration of institutions.

UVAS, UE sign MoU: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and University of Education (UE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish beneficial relationship built on academic cooperation, research and development activities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid and Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman from UVAS while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Chairperson Department of Zoology Prof Dr Shagufta Andleeb from UE signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki on Wednesday. Some of the senior UVAS and UE faculty members were present. Earlier, UE delegation visited various departments of Ravi Campus Pattoki including Fish Processing Unit, Fish Hatchery/Fish Ponds, Zoological Museum, Geographical Information System (GIS) Lab and Aviary, Botanical Garden, Central Laboratory Complex (CLC) and Milk Plant etc.

According to the MoU, both institutions will exchange information on teaching and research activities and educational programmes. They will share research publications/project reports/theses and scientific and laboratory data for academic purposes with each other. Both parties will jointly organise seminars, conferences, workshops and they provide accommodation facilities to students and researchers during their research work. Both institutions will jointly train and supervise research graduates (PhD/MPhil/MSc/BS) for the promotion of interdisciplinary research work, capacity building and professional development. Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha urged restarting school milk programme to curb malnutrition issues in children. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad acknowledged the role and contribution of Prof Pasha and his efforts for the development of Ravi Campus Pattoki.