Eight hurt in cylinder blast

LAHORE: Around eight persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a hotel near Park View main gate in Chuhng area on Wednesday.
On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital. The injured were identified as Imran, 24, Junaid, 18, Ali, 18, Faisal, 14, Umar, 21, Waseem, 40, Jameel, 35, and Muhammad Asif, 27. Condition of eight injured persons was said to be out of danger.
LAHORE: On the instructions of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, a special...
Dr Abdul Khaliq, formerly Chairman of the Department of Philosophy, Punjab University, Lahore, who died Tuesday, was...
LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to its scholars. Muhammad Akhlaq, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, was...
LAHORE: Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Parks and Horticulture Authority planted 52 Miyawaki...
LAHORE:Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal gave a press briefing about budget utilisation...
LAHORE: The Punjab IG has directed the police to maintain close coordination with the officers of Trade Development...
Comments