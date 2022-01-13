Eight hurt in cylinder blast

LAHORE: Around eight persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a hotel near Park View main gate in Chuhng area on Wednesday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital. The injured were identified as Imran, 24, Junaid, 18, Ali, 18, Faisal, 14, Umar, 21, Waseem, 40, Jameel, 35, and Muhammad Asif, 27. Condition of eight injured persons was said to be out of danger.