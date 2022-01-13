Four persons given jobs on Ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, individuals from Lahore, Mianwali and Khanewal districts have been provided govt jobs in different departments under the rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules 1974.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ombudsman office's spokesman explained that M Ahmad Raza of Lahore has been recruited in grade three in Govt Printing Press Lahore. Similarly, Mianwali’s Farhat Abbas has been given the job of a junior clerk in grade 11 in District Education Authority while Mohd Yar of Kabirwala tehsil of Khanewal district has been hired as naib-qasid in the DC office. Executive Engineer Buildings Division Khanewal has given the job of junior clerk to M Saqib under rule 17-A on the orders of the ombudsman’s office. Meanwhile, the issue of release of starting salary to one Hasnain Aslam, who was recruited as naib-qasid in Building Department first circle Lahore under rule 17-A, has also been resolved after the intervention of the ombudsman office.