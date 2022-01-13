 
Thursday January 13, 2022
Rs1.30b okayed for revenue academy

January 13, 2022

LAHORE: A state-of-the-art revenue academy will be established in the City. Punjab Finance Department has approved a budget of Rs1.30 billion for the academy. Around 4,000 officers will be able to get training simultaneously in the revenue academy. The academy will be equipped with all modern facilities for training. The finance department has released a grant of Rs5 crore in the first phase.

