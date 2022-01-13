Shehbaz expert in fake TTs, political jugglery: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and the Punjab government’s spokesman Hasaan Khawar has said that each opposition party is in deep chaos, adding that those who cannot agree, while in the opposition, will not bring any in-house change.

In a statement issued here, he said Shehbaz Sharif was an expert in fake Telegraphic Transfers (TTs) and political jugglery and his role resembled that of the pot calling the kettle black. Shehbaz Sharif who is also the guarantor of his convicted brother must fulfill his promise, he said. The guarantor must be held accountable before the law and the nation, he added.

He regretted that the opposition showed its moral bankruptcy by playing politics over the Murree incident. Staying criminals involved in serious crimes in hospitals is the report card of Bilawal and Sindh CM. The nation is laughing over the announcement of “Bilawal March” which is nothing more than a child’s New Year’s political immaturity, concluded the SACM.