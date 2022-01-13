Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while very cold in hilly areas. They predicted that dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 5.7°C and maximum was 17.3°C.
LAHORE: On the instructions of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, a special...
Dr Abdul Khaliq, formerly Chairman of the Department of Philosophy, Punjab University, Lahore, who died Tuesday, was...
LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to its scholars. Muhammad Akhlaq, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, was...
LAHORE: Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Parks and Horticulture Authority planted 52 Miyawaki...
LAHORE:Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal gave a press briefing about budget utilisation...
LAHORE: The Punjab IG has directed the police to maintain close coordination with the officers of Trade Development...
Comments