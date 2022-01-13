Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while very cold in hilly areas. They predicted that dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 5.7°C and maximum was 17.3°C.