New LG Act to benefit minorities, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that new LG Act had a lot of opportunities for minorities, especially since they could get direct votes. Also, 30 percent of the provincial funds would go to the local government system. There was also direct funding of the local bodies, he added.

The minister was speaking at a provincial convention of minority representatives on “Effective and Empowered Minority Representation in Local Government System” organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) to highlight the issues faced by representatives of religious minorities. Councillors and socio-political leaders from Punjab at the convention welcomed the idea of direct election on majority seats.

Among those who spoke on the occasion were advocate Supreme Court and an expert on local government law Mubeenuddin Qazi, Director of Idea Pakistan Salman Abid, Women MPAs Uzma Kardar from PTI and Salma Butt from PMLN, Shazia George former member Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW), member National Commission for Minorities Albert David, Census Commissioner Punjab Amjad Sandhu and Executive Director of CSJ, Peter Jacob.

They called for timely elections, protection of minorities, counting minorities in upcoming census, empowerment of minority councillors and emphasis on meaningful participation of the minority at each level.

Director, CSJ, Peter Jacob pointed out at ambiguities in minority population in 2017 census, situation of forced conversions in 2021 and implementation status of local government ordinance 2020. According to 2017 census, total population of religious minorities in Pakistan was 3.54pc, however in 1998, it was 3.72pc and it shows a 0.18% decrease with 0.5pc decrease in Christian population. Christians in Pakistan were 1.55pc in 1981, increased to 1.58pc in 1998, and drastically fell to 1.27pc in 2017 with no concrete reason given.

Barrister Mubeen Qazi said it is quite an achievement at government’s end that it came up with Local Government Ordinance 2020 that allows direct election on 60pc seats and encourage panel/group elections and discourage ‘nominations of favourites but pursuant to Article 140-A of the Constitution, the Punjab government should complete the system of local government as soon as possible and transfer political, administrative and financial responsibilities and powers to the elected representatives of local governments.

Chief guest Minister of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said strengthening minorities was integral but he questioned if any system ever allowed power to be devolved to grassroots level or to minorities. “During the last 20 years we have seen different local government systems, but we also saw that in each system minority representation was not effective and empowered as it should be,” he said.

“Our political parties have a system where we do not want to devolve power. No one wants to delegate power. MPAs and MNAs themselves don’t want their local influence to be shared. It is time that minority representatives at each level take action and be vocal for their effective and empowered representation,” he said.

