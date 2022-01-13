Landlord, accomplices thrash tenants over motor repair issue

LAHORE: A landlord with the connivance of his accomplices injured his five tenants over a dispute of a water motor repair in the Mustafa Town area on Wednesday.

Accused Khalil and his accomplices forcibly entered a factory and tortured the victims with sticks and injured them. They were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. Mustafa Town police registered a case on the complaint of factory owner Atif Chaudhry and arrested accused Shehryar while other accused escaped.

arms display: Batapur police arrested two accused for displaying arms on social media. The accused was identified as Amir Hussain. Shera Kot police arrested one Chun Bhatti for displaying arms on social media. Police recovered two modern automatic rifles, one pistol magazine and bullets from the possession of the accused. The accused had uploaded the firing videos on social media.

Man arrested: Gawalmandi police arrested a man who was involved in serious crimes. The accused was identified as Noman. Township police arrested a kite-seller Usman and seized hundreds of kites and dozens of strings. The accused had come to the township area to supply kites and strings.

cell phone: Shafiqabad police arrested two cell phone snatchers and recovered a bike and cell phones from their possession. The accused were identified as Kashif alias Kashi and Salman Bora.

Maid escapes: An 11-year-old maid escaped from a house in the Harbanspura area due to the violence of the employers. The Dolphin squad took the girl identified as Anza into their custody from the Harbanspura area. The girl was a resident of Sheikhupura.

drugs seized: Ghalib Market police arrested a man and recovered charas weighing 1.400kg from his possession. The arrested drug trafficker was identified as Zubair. Two arrested: Hadyara police arrested two persons on charges of aerial firing. The accused were identified as Shahid and Owais. Police recovered two pistols and bullets from their possession.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 847 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 893 were injured. Out of them, 506 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 387 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Electrocuted: A 15-year-old boy died after being electrocuted in the Badami Bagh area. The victim was identified as Subhan Tahir. So far no legal action was taken by the police even after one day had passed. Locals said that power lines running through their roof had not been covered. There were two previous incidents of electrocution in the area.