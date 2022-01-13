 
Thursday January 13, 2022
Finnair cancels 20pc flights in February

By AFP
January 13, 2022

Helsinki: Finnish national airline Finnair will cancel 20 percent of flights in February after a spike in Covid-related staff absences, the company said on Wednesday. "The Omicron coronavirus variant and flu season has led to a significant increase of sick leave among staff at Finnair and its partners," the company said in a statement.

