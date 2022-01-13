 
Thursday January 13, 2022
World

Berlin identifies suspects in paedophile probe

By AFP
January 13, 2022

Berlin: More than 400 suspected paedophiles have been identified in Germany as part of a probe into a huge child pornography network linked to the city of Bergisch Gladbach, investigators said on Wednesday. A total of 439 suspects have been identified and 65 children have been freed from the clutches of paedophiles since the network was uncovered in October 2019.

