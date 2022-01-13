French police arrest man over killing of Iraqi family in 2012

Grenoble, France: French police on Wednesday detained a man over the 2012 killing of a British family of Iraqi origin in a remote Alpine region, prosecutors said, a rare development in one of France’s most notorious unsolved cold cases.
The arrest will allow investigators to carry out searches and check the individual’s movements around the time of the killing of three members of the Al-Hilli family and a passing cyclist on September 5, 2012.
