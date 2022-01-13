Russia has two weeks to prepare for Omicron wave

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia had two weeks to prepare for a fresh wave of coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant after the WHO warned of a surge in Europe.
Russia has lifted nearly all the restrictions designed to limit new cases, despite an increasing caseload and growing Omicron infections. It is currently the worst-hit country in Europe in terms of virus-related deaths.
"We see what is happening in the world," the Russian leader told a meeting of cabinet ministers Wednesday. "We have at least a couple of weeks to prepare." The country found itself in an "extremely difficult situation", said Putin.
He urged Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to increase domestic vaccination rates, including with Russia´s Sputnik-V, which the Kremlin chief said was "perhaps more efficient" that other vaccines used globally.
